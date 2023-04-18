Tobam Buys 371 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Tobam grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,746 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Congress Park Capital LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 8.7% in the third quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 19,408 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. increased its position in Walt Disney by 1.8% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 35,893 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Walt Disney by 9.5% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,330,583 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $125,514,000 after purchasing an additional 115,862 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management increased its position in Walt Disney by 48.3% in the third quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 166,963 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $15,749,000 after purchasing an additional 54,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 4.1% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 3,539 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.44, for a total transaction of $117,818.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,908 shares in the company, valued at $3,197,123.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 3,417 shares of company stock worth $346,666 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, February 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Huber Research assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.23.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $100.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $183.23 billion, a PE ratio of 55.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.21. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $84.07 and a one year high of $133.19.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

