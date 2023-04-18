Tobam Has $46.45 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Tobam reduced its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 906,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 27,806 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up approximately 3.1% of Tobam’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Tobam’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $46,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lam Group Inc. bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the first quarter worth $29,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Pfizer during the third quarter worth $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PFE. Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Bank of America cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.80.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $41.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.38. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.23 and a 1-year high of $54.93. The company has a market cap of $232.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.64.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. The firm had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Pfizer

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,811,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,428,245.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

