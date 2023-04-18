Tobam Lowers Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Tobam decreased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 37.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,441 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 845 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 2,126 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 13,830 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 8,568 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,911,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 4,840 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $538.00 to $568.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $510.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, March 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $549.52.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

In related news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total transaction of $298,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,148,552. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total transaction of $1,259,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,592,861.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total transaction of $298,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,148,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 6,668 shares of company stock valued at $3,290,566 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COST opened at $493.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $492.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $489.62. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $406.51 and a 52-week high of $609.18. The company has a market cap of $219.05 billion, a PE ratio of 36.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.79.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.10. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The firm had revenue of $55.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 26.45%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

