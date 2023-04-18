Tobam Sells 5,039 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Tobam reduced its position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 49.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,039 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EXR. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Extra Space Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. American National Bank lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 271.7% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Extra Space Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Extra Space Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Extra Space Storage

In other Extra Space Storage news, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 650 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.75, for a total transaction of $107,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,628.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.75, for a total transaction of $107,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,061,628.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $246,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,295,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,440 shares of company stock valued at $2,172,313 in the last quarter. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Extra Space Storage Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of EXR opened at $156.31 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $159.96 and a 200 day moving average of $158.52. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.97 and a fifty-two week high of $222.35. The firm has a market cap of $21.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $506.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.39 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 45.52%. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

Extra Space Storage Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is presently 101.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EXR shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research cut Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Extra Space Storage from $190.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.56.

Extra Space Storage Profile

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

