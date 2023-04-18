Tobam Sells 60,602 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Tobam lessened its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 93.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,000 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 60,602 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,898,096 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,583,182,000 after purchasing an additional 265,087 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 187.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,921,028 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $375,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,933 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,058,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,494,428 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $292,414,000 after acquiring an additional 32,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,465,939 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $137,329,000 after acquiring an additional 86,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EXPE. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, February 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.61.

Insider Activity at Expedia Group

Expedia Group Stock Up 1.5 %

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,387 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total value of $576,355.13. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,797.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.71, for a total transaction of $70,609.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,081,901.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total transaction of $576,355.13. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,797.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 7.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $93.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.39 and a 1-year high of $196.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.35 and a 200-day moving average of $98.98. The company has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.64, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.60.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The online travel company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following segments: Retail, B2B, and Trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

