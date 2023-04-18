TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAY) Stock Price Up 4.8%

TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAY – Get Rating) shares rose 4.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.22 and last traded at $4.22. Approximately 35 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,847 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.03.

TomTom Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.74.

TomTom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TomTom NV is engaged in the developing of location technology including maps, navigation software, real-time traffic information, and other services. It operates through the following segments: Location Technology and Consumer. The Location Technology segment is involved in the developing and selling of location based application components, such as maps, services and navigation software to customers in different market segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TomTom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TomTom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.