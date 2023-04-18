Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) Price Target Cut to C$25.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by CIBC from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on TPZEF. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Topaz Energy in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Topaz Energy stock opened at $14.24 on Friday. Topaz Energy has a 1-year low of $12.91 and a 1-year high of $19.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.50.

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates in Royalty Production and Infrastructure segments. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 5.3 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

