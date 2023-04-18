Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Shares Purchased by Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,035 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the quarter. Toyota Motor comprises 0.7% of Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $1,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TM. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 141.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Toyota Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. TheStreet raised Toyota Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toyota Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,239.71.

Toyota Motor Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of TM traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $136.73. The stock had a trading volume of 60,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,704. Toyota Motor Co. has a 52 week low of $130.07 and a 52 week high of $177.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $139.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.81.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $69.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.13 billion. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 6.85%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor Co. will post 13.25 EPS for the current year.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

