Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU)

BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 10,519 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 33,832% compared to the typical daily volume of 31 put options.
BLU stock traded up $7.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.41. 129,521,399 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,411,803. BELLUS Health has a 12 month low of $6.35 and a 12 month high of $14.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 0.15.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in BELLUS Health by 126.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,159,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,979,000 after purchasing an additional 648,068 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in BELLUS Health by 43.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 801,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,512,000 after acquiring an additional 241,327 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in BELLUS Health in the first quarter worth about $98,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BELLUS Health by 20.0% in the first quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,128,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in BELLUS Health by 7.1% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,491,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,140,000 after acquiring an additional 164,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.
BELLUS Health, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cough hypersensitivity and other hypersensitization disorders. Its product BLU-5937, is being developed for the treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus, or chronic itch. The company was founded on June 17, 1993 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.
