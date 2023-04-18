TRON Price Hits $0.0667 on Exchanges (TRX)

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 18th. TRON has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion and $179.95 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TRON coin can currently be bought for about $0.0667 or 0.00000221 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, TRON has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TRON alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00009294 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003869 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004614 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001051 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00004754 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000039 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001461 BTC.

About TRON

TRON uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 90,776,516,662 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@tronfoundation. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official website is tron.network. TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TRON Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tron (TRX) is a decentralized blockchain platform that offers high scalability and availability for decentralized applications (DApps). It has a native cryptocurrency, TRX, which was originally an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. Tron aims to create a decentralized internet and its infrastructure, and supports smart contracts with a number of decentralized apps built on top of its network. Its decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem has billions in total value locked. The Tron network uses a delegated Proof-of-Stake (dPoS) algorithm, with TRX token holders delegating transaction validation to 27 “super representatives.” Tron was created by Justin Sun and launched in 2017, migrating to its own blockchain in 2018. TRX is used to pay for transaction fees on the Tron blockchain, can be staked for earnings, and is used in the Tron DeFi ecosystem for financial services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TRON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TRON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.