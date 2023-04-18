Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Sold by Tobam

Tobam trimmed its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 820 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.9% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 751,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,534,000 after buying an additional 28,014 shares during the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 79.0% in the third quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 4,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 12.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 9,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods during the third quarter worth about $31,000. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TSN shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.67.

Shares of Tyson Foods stock opened at $61.44 on Tuesday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.81 and a 52-week high of $99.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.55 and a 200 day moving average of $63.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.75.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.51 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.53%.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

