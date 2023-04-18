U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC reduced its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 202,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,252 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $8,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 334.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on USB. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.50 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.74.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $35.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.48 and a 200-day moving average of $43.10. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $32.72 and a twelve month high of $53.88. The firm has a market cap of $54.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.93.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 51.75%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.