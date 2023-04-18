United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Stake Decreased by Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP lessened its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 162,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,477 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service accounts for 1.5% of Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $28,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.1% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth approximately $1,162,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 10.0% during the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth approximately $515,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth approximately $701,000. Institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on UPS. Cowen boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $181.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $214.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.22.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

UPS stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $193.86. 782,013 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,002,272. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.87 and a 52 week high of $209.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $186.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.03 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 66.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.09%.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 31st that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total transaction of $3,466,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,130,585.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total value of $3,466,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,130,585.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total transaction of $3,777,156.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,341 shares of company stock valued at $9,848,061. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

