UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Stock Holdings Boosted by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,616 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $11,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 2,337 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 2,873 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 502 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 946 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on UNH shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $605.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $592.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $610.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $600.89.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of UNH opened at $506.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $472.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $485.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $507.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $449.70 and a 1 year high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $91.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 6.16%. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.87 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.18%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.