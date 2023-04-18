Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) vs. TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) Head-To-Head Survey

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) and TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Upwork and TeraWulf’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Upwork -14.54% -36.42% -8.26% TeraWulf -603.95% -75.10% -28.19%

Volatility and Risk

Upwork has a beta of 1.52, meaning that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TeraWulf has a beta of 1.73, meaning that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Upwork $618.32 million 2.23 -$89.89 million ($0.69) -15.05 TeraWulf $15.03 million 17.85 -$90.79 million N/A N/A

This table compares Upwork and TeraWulf’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Upwork has higher revenue and earnings than TeraWulf.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Upwork and TeraWulf, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Upwork 0 3 6 0 2.67 TeraWulf 0 0 1 0 3.00

Upwork presently has a consensus price target of $20.30, suggesting a potential upside of 95.47%. TeraWulf has a consensus price target of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 38.89%. Given Upwork’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Upwork is more favorable than TeraWulf.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

74.1% of Upwork shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.9% of Upwork shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 47.9% of TeraWulf shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Upwork beats TeraWulf on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Upwork

Upwork, Inc. operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

About TeraWulf

TeraWulf, Inc. owns and operates fully integrated environmentally clean bitcoin mining facilities in the United States. TeraWulf will generate domestically produced bitcoin powered by nuclear, hydro and solar energy. The company was founded by Paul Prager and Nazar Khan on February 8, 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, MD.

