Vale (NYSE:VALE) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Vale from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $17.50 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Vale from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $17.68.
Vale Stock Performance
Shares of Vale stock opened at $15.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $70.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.19 and its 200-day moving average is $15.94. Vale has a one year low of $11.72 and a one year high of $19.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.80.
Vale Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.3542 per share. This represents a yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.05. Vale’s payout ratio is 17.04%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vale
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Vale by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 29,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Vale by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 11,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Vale by 2.9% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 24,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in Vale by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 10,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Vale by 17.7% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.58% of the company’s stock.
About Vale
Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vale (VALE)
- Why State Street Stock Is Sliding After Announcing Earnings
- Charles Schwab’s Recovery Just Shifted Gears
- Is Ollie’s Bargain Outlets A Value Or A Trap?
- Amyris May be Oversold, but is it Worth Fighting the Shorts?
- Macau Casinos Are Hot: Is MGM Resorts The Play?
Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.