Van Strum & Towne Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Van Strum & Towne Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,185,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,261,000 after purchasing an additional 344,832 shares during the period. WA Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,024,000. Aspiriant LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,338,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,892,000 after purchasing an additional 285,220 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,942,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,707,000 after buying an additional 224,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7,404.9% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 222,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,124,000 after purchasing an additional 220,000 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $156.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $152.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $132.64 and a 52 week high of $165.04.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

