VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX) Sees Large Volume Increase

VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 206,232 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the previous session’s volume of 158,531 shares.The stock last traded at $83.36 and had previously closed at $83.02.

VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $651.41 million, a PE ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.39.

Get VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 361,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,701,000 after buying an additional 135,935 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 4,573.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 285,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,756,000 after buying an additional 278,985 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 125,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,521,000 after buying an additional 6,534 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 107,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,346,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,050,000.

About VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF

The VanEck Rare Earth\u002FStrategic Metals ETF (REMX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an index of global companies that mine, refine, or recycle rare earth and strategic metals. REMX was launched on Oct 27, 2010 and is managed by VanEck.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.