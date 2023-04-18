Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Position Lowered by Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 793 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Burleson & Company LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 129.5% in the third quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VIG traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $156.60. 136,185 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,256,526. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $132.64 and a 52-week high of $165.04. The company has a market capitalization of $67.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $152.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.28.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

