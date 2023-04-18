Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by Capital Wealth Management LLC

Capital Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,587 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,928 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 3.0% of Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 300.9% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 240.3% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

VEA stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.42. 1,124,688 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,734,083. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.42 and a 1-year high of $47.84.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.