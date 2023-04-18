Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stake Reduced by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,960 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $9,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 1,002,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,163,000 after purchasing an additional 11,011 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 26,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 10,861 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,186,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,108,000 after buying an additional 152,648 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.7% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 44,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 5,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $6,004,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of VEA stock traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $46.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,184,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,749,477. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.68. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.42 and a 12-month high of $47.84. The company has a market capitalization of $110.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.