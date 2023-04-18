Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Sold by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Latigo Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,530,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 6,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VV opened at $188.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $159.02 and a 12 month high of $206.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $183.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.32.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

