Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTWV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTWVGet Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 187,890 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 529% from the previous session’s volume of 29,873 shares.The stock last traded at $118.89 and had previously closed at $119.81.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $124.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.97. The stock has a market cap of $788.64 million, a PE ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rodgers & Associates LTD boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund by 0.8% during the first quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 16,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund by 1.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund by 6.4% during the first quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 52,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,420,000 after buying an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund Company Profile

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap value stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on price-to-book-value. VTWV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

