Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTWV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTWV – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 187,890 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 529% from the previous session’s volume of 29,873 shares.The stock last traded at $118.89 and had previously closed at $119.81.
Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $124.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.97. The stock has a market cap of $788.64 million, a PE ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.15.
Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund
Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund Company Profile
The Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap value stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on price-to-book-value. VTWV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
