Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Spinnaker Trust

Spinnaker Trust cut its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VOO. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eukles Asset Management lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 182.1% in the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4,150.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $380.28 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $319.87 and a 52-week high of $413.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $369.69 and a 200 day moving average of $360.81. The company has a market capitalization of $283.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

