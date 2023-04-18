VentriPoint Diagnostics (CVE:VPT) Trading Down 20%

VentriPoint Diagnostics Ltd. (CVE:VPT – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 20% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. 1,375,450 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,105% from the average session volume of 114,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

VentriPoint Diagnostics Trading Down 15.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 6.36, a quick ratio of 6.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market cap of C$26.61 million, a PE ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.26.

About VentriPoint Diagnostics

Ventripoint Diagnostics Ltd., a medical device company, develops and commercializes diagnostic tools that monitor patients with heart disease worldwide. The company offers Ventripoint Medical System (VMS), a medical imaging system that is used to generate three-dimensional models with critical volume and functional measurements of a patient's heart chambers; VMS+ software for use in creating three-dimensional model of the heart chamber using echocardiograms and magnetic resonance imaging images; and obtain reproducible, accurate volumetric measurement, and ejection fraction.

