Verasity Price Hits $0.0079 on Top Exchanges (VRA)

Verasity (VRA) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. Verasity has a market cap of $81.79 million and $19.22 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verasity token can currently be purchased for about $0.0079 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Verasity has traded up 20.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Verasity

Verasity (CRYPTO:VRA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,305,680,354 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,305,680,354 tokens. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io.

Buying and Selling Verasity

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

