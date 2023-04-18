Vicor (VICR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 19th. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $105.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.23 million. Vicor had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ VICR opened at $45.17 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 63.62 and a beta of 1.36. Vicor has a twelve month low of $38.71 and a twelve month high of $82.39.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VICR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Vicor in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Vicor in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

In related news, VP Sean Crilly sold 23,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total transaction of $997,931.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,527.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Sean Crilly sold 23,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total value of $997,931.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,527.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrew D’amico sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Vicor by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,278 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Vicor in the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vicor by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 14,827 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in Vicor by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 58,691 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vicor in the 4th quarter worth about $650,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

