ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) Stock Rating Lowered by BTIG Research

BTIG Research lowered shares of ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of ViewRay from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $1.75 in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of ViewRay in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ViewRay in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ViewRay has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.42.

ViewRay Trading Up 0.8 %

VRAY stock opened at $1.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.17. The firm has a market cap of $238.16 million, a PE ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 0.93. ViewRay has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $4.96.

Insider Activity at ViewRay

ViewRay ( NASDAQ:VRAY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $34.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.65 million. ViewRay had a negative net margin of 105.01% and a negative return on equity of 93.57%. The business’s revenue was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ViewRay will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ViewRay news, insider James F. Dempsey sold 42,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total value of $173,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 654,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,702,539.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of ViewRay

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in ViewRay by 1,680.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 970,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,803,000 after buying an additional 915,731 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in ViewRay by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 564,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 157,204 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in ViewRay by 149.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 85,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 51,158 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of ViewRay by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 142,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 11,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ViewRay by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,311,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,422,000 after acquiring an additional 307,632 shares in the last quarter. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ViewRay

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets the MRIdian MRI-guided Radiation Therapy System. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.

