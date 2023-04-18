Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Stock Price Up 4.4%

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) rose 4.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.55 and last traded at $20.50. Approximately 2,590,109 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 3,800,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on VKTX shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $12.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.89.

Get Viking Therapeutics alerts:

Viking Therapeutics Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.80 and a beta of 0.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Viking Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VKTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.03). On average, research analysts anticipate that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Viking Therapeutics news, CFO Greg Zante sold 56,295 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $1,013,310.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 149,279 shares in the company, valued at $2,687,022. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Greg Zante sold 56,295 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $1,013,310.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 149,279 shares in the company, valued at $2,687,022. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian Lian sold 67,970 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total value of $1,186,076.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,254,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,349,104.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 428,783 shares of company stock worth $7,499,599 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viking Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VKTX. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,100,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $3,638,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,393,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 298.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 967,349 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after buying an additional 724,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,652,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.71% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company was founded by Brian Lian and Michael A. Dinerman on September 24, 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.