Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) EVP Sells $35,103.60 in Stock

Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Get Rating) EVP William Sumas sold 1,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $35,103.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,324 shares in the company, valued at $3,005,944.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

On Friday, April 14th, William Sumas sold 146 shares of Village Super Market stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $3,219.30.

On Wednesday, April 12th, William Sumas sold 249 shares of Village Super Market stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $5,490.45.

On Monday, April 10th, William Sumas sold 147 shares of Village Super Market stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.85, for a total value of $3,211.95.

On Monday, April 3rd, William Sumas sold 7,052 shares of Village Super Market stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $160,856.12.

NASDAQ VLGEA traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,769. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.64 and a 200 day moving average of $22.51. Village Super Market, Inc. has a one year low of $19.09 and a one year high of $25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.90 million, a PE ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Village Super Market’s payout ratio is currently 44.25%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in Village Super Market by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 591,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,424,000 after acquiring an additional 135,235 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Village Super Market by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 221,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,283,000 after acquiring an additional 61,574 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Village Super Market by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 185,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,576,000 after buying an additional 35,456 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in Village Super Market in the 4th quarter worth approximately $618,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Village Super Market in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $349,000. 42.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Village Super Market in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of retail sale of food and nonfood products. The company was founded by Nicholas Sumas and Perry Sumas in 1937 and is headquartered in Springfield, NJ.

