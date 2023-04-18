Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) EVP Sells $35,103.60 in Stock

Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Get Rating) EVP William Sumas sold 1,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $35,103.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,324 shares in the company, valued at $3,005,944.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
William Sumas also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, April 14th, William Sumas sold 146 shares of Village Super Market stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $3,219.30.
- On Wednesday, April 12th, William Sumas sold 249 shares of Village Super Market stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $5,490.45.
- On Monday, April 10th, William Sumas sold 147 shares of Village Super Market stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.85, for a total value of $3,211.95.
- On Monday, April 3rd, William Sumas sold 7,052 shares of Village Super Market stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $160,856.12.
Village Super Market Price Performance
NASDAQ VLGEA traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,769. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.64 and a 200 day moving average of $22.51. Village Super Market, Inc. has a one year low of $19.09 and a one year high of $25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.90 million, a PE ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.32.
Village Super Market Announces Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Village Super Market
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in Village Super Market by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 591,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,424,000 after acquiring an additional 135,235 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Village Super Market by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 221,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,283,000 after acquiring an additional 61,574 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Village Super Market by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 185,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,576,000 after buying an additional 35,456 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in Village Super Market in the 4th quarter worth approximately $618,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Village Super Market in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $349,000. 42.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Village Super Market in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
Village Super Market Company Profile
Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of retail sale of food and nonfood products. The company was founded by Nicholas Sumas and Perry Sumas in 1937 and is headquartered in Springfield, NJ.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Village Super Market (VLGEA)
- Gamida Cell Stock Jumps Over 100% on FDA Approval
- Insiders Buy EasyJet, Regularly And Repeatedly
- Bank of America Beats Earnings, Renews Investor Upside Potential
- The Analysts See A Bright Future For Sunrun
- J.B. Hunt: Economic Contraction And A Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Village Super Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Super Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.