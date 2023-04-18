Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires New Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,177 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BA. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 238,221 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,844,000 after acquiring an additional 17,716 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 8,093 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,297 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 241.5% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 94,629 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $11,458,000 after purchasing an additional 66,919 shares during the period. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BA. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Boeing from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.59.

Shares of NYSE BA traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $204.33. 1,532,469 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,279,814. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $113.02 and a 12 month high of $221.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.80.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.80). The business had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($7.69) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

