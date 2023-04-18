Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 987 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC lowered its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,437 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 987 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM accounts for about 0.9% of Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Cowa LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,549,542 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $12,263,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,117 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 335.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,789,760 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $273,511,000 after buying an additional 1,378,786 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter valued at $103,307,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,606,678 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $294,500,000 after acquiring an additional 912,008 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total value of $310,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,605 shares in the company, valued at $571,250.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total transaction of $310,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,605 shares in the company, valued at $571,250.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $3,632,266.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,107,792.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

NASDAQ QCOM traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $118.82. 1,128,250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,401,006. The company has a market cap of $132.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.26. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $101.93 and a 12-month high of $156.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $124.18 and a 200 day moving average of $120.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 69.93%. The company had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on QCOM. KeyCorp increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Westpark Capital began coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays upgraded QUALCOMM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.48.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading

