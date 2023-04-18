Voyager Token (VGX) Market Capitalization Achieves $100.99 Million

Voyager Token (VGX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. Voyager Token has a total market cap of $100.99 million and approximately $38.27 million worth of Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Voyager Token token can now be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00001196 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Voyager Token has traded 8.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Voyager Token Token Profile

Voyager Token’s genesis date was June 28th, 2017. Voyager Token’s total supply is 278,482,214 tokens. Voyager Token’s official website is www.investvoyager.com. The Reddit community for Voyager Token is https://reddit.com/r/investvoyager. Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Voyager Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Voyager is a cryptocurrency broker that provides investors with access to various cryptocurrencies through its platform, which connects to multiple trading platforms to offer users the best prices. The company’s Voyager Token (VGX) is used to reward users and offers services such as earning interest on crypto holdings and cashback rewards. Voyager was founded by experienced entrepreneurs and offers commission-free crypto trading. It was launched in 2018 and supports over 55 cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, and XRP. In 2019, it released a mobile app and in 2020 acquired Circle Invest, which had over 40,000 active accounts. The company also partners with the Celsius network to manage client assets.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Voyager Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Voyager Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Voyager Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

