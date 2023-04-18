VVS Finance Self Reported Market Cap Hits $125.52 Million (VVS)

VVS Finance (VVS) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. VVS Finance has a total market cap of $125.52 million and $770,202.50 worth of VVS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VVS Finance token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, VVS Finance has traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About VVS Finance

VVS Finance launched on November 9th, 2021. VVS Finance’s total supply is 71,571,282,483,796 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,339,357,605,709 tokens. The official website for VVS Finance is vvs.finance. VVS Finance’s official Twitter account is @vvs_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling VVS Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Built on the Cronos blockchain, VVS Finance leverages proven and audited protocols. It stands out with a comprehensive and rewarding incentive program, powered by its governance token with the ticker of VVS.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VVS Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VVS Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VVS Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

