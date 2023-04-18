W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Receives $78.45 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $78.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WRB. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $85.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $77.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On W. R. Berkley

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 43.2% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Cedar Capital LLC acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Price Performance

WRB stock opened at $62.50 on Tuesday. W. R. Berkley has a 52 week low of $58.92 and a 52 week high of $76.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.62.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.09. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W. R. Berkley Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is presently 8.08%.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance businesses in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

Featured Stories

