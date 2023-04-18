Walken (WLKN) 24-Hour Volume Tops $2.25 Million

Walken (WLKN) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 18th. One Walken token can currently be purchased for $0.0437 or 0.00000145 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Walken has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. Walken has a market capitalization of $18.69 million and $2.25 million worth of Walken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Walken Token Profile

Walken was first traded on June 21st, 2022. Walken’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 427,478,546 tokens. The official website for Walken is walken.io. Walken’s official Twitter account is @walken_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Walken’s official message board is medium.com/@walken.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Walken aims to connect healthy lifestyle, games & crypto. To give people a chance to make a living by playing a game and sticking to a healthy lifestyle at the same time.

Their game connects real-life sports activities with online gaming and crypto earning.

WLKN is a Token used for operating in the Walken NFT game. WLKN is short for Walken and can be either bought on a cryptocurrency exchange or earned by using Walken.”

Buying and Selling Walken

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Walken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Walken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Walken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

