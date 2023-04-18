Wanchain (WAN) Market Cap Achieves $57.08 Million

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 7.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 18th. Wanchain has a market cap of $57.08 million and approximately $10.41 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Wanchain has traded up 6.6% against the dollar. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000963 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.23 or 0.00070369 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00041707 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000224 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00007795 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00022589 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003138 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001419 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000188 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 196,421,374 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.The native token of the platform, WAN, is used in payments and on-chain governance.”

