Welch & Forbes LLC Has $13.71 Million Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Welch & Forbes LLC raised its position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 58,179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $13,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Carlisle Companies by 8.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,760,680 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,334,940,000 after purchasing an additional 363,372 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 956.8% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 358,286 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $84,430,000 after buying an additional 324,383 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies during the third quarter worth about $51,708,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 8.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,079,548 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $583,126,000 after buying an additional 167,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $33,757,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CSL opened at $216.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $247.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.92. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $203.65 and a 12-month high of $318.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The conglomerate reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $0.06. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 36.27% and a net margin of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.09%.

Insider Transactions at Carlisle Companies

In related news, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 8,111 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.35, for a total value of $2,054,921.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,730,975.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CSL. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $360.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Carlisle Companies from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com cut Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $355.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.00.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of building envelope products and energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials (CCM), Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies (CWT), Carlisle Interconnect Technologies (CIT), and Carlisle Fluid Technologies (CFT).

