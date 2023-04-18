Welch & Forbes LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Welch & Forbes LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,126 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $3,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 19,949.5% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,596,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583,062 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 15.1% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,528,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $522,286,000 after purchasing an additional 332,609 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,061,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $219,204,000 after purchasing an additional 18,747 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 601,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,170,000 after acquiring an additional 7,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 542,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $111,996,000 after acquiring an additional 16,315 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWO opened at $228.31 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $192.88 and a 1-year high of $251.79. The stock has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.84.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

