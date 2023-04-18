Welch & Forbes LLC Purchases 893 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Welch & Forbes LLC raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC owned about 0.07% of Tractor Supply worth $16,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Tractor Supply by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,467 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 65,905 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,250,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,806 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.81.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $241.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.82. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $166.49 and a one year high of $242.27.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.08. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 56.65% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 42.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tractor Supply

In other Tractor Supply news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,067 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.21, for a total transaction of $4,639,691.07. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,591,348.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 10,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.21, for a total value of $2,316,724.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,589,913.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.21, for a total transaction of $4,639,691.07. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,591,348.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,091 shares of company stock valued at $8,840,560. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Orscheln Farm & Home, and Petsense.

