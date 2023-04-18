Welch & Forbes LLC Sells 3,523 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Welch & Forbes LLC reduced its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 163,658 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,523 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $19,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of 3M by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 5,977 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Management raised its stake in 3M by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 6,086 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its stake in 3M by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 2,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in 3M by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 774 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its stake in 3M by 1.7% during the third quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 5,501 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 65.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of 3M stock opened at $107.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.95. 3M has a 1 year low of $100.16 and a 1 year high of $154.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.52.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.72% and a net margin of 16.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that 3M will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.11%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MMM shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on 3M from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on 3M from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.31.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

