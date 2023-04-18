Welch & Forbes LLC Trims Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Welch & Forbes LLC decreased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 315,178 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,864 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $5,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 51.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T opened at $19.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.04 and a 200 day moving average of $18.56. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.46 and a 12 month high of $21.53. The company has a market capitalization of $141.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.63, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.66.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $31.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is -93.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 19th. TheStreet lowered AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

AT&T Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

