Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (MNP) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 20th

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th.

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Price Performance

Shares of MNP stock opened at $12.04 on Tuesday. Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund has a 12-month low of $10.71 and a 12-month high of $13.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.04 and a 200-day moving average of $11.85.

Institutional Trading of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 3,001 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 1,208.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $290,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 54.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 9,905 shares in the last quarter. 29.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax exempt securities issued by municipalities.

