Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) Price Target Raised to C$16.50

Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays initiated coverage on Whitecap Resources in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th.

Get Whitecap Resources alerts:

Whitecap Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Whitecap Resources stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.25. 23,561 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,301. Whitecap Resources has a 52-week low of $5.83 and a 52-week high of $10.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.72.

About Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. The company was founded by Grant B. Fagerheim on June 3, 2008, and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Whitecap Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitecap Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.