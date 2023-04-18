Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Willis Lease Finance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th.
Willis Lease Finance stock traded down $2.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.98. 25,093 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,644. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.21. The stock has a market cap of $300.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 408.17 and a beta of 1.07. Willis Lease Finance has a one year low of $30.22 and a one year high of $65.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.14.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Willis Lease Finance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Willis Lease Finance by 24,871.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 39,297 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willis Lease Finance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Willis Lease Finance in the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Willis Lease Finance during the fourth quarter worth $499,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.62% of the company’s stock.
Willis Lease Finance Corp. engages in the provision of aviation services and operating leases of commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft-related equipment to air carriers, manufacturers, and overhaul/repair facilities. It also engages in the selective purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines.
