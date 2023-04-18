Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) Hits New 52-Week High at $337.86

Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $337.86 and last traded at $335.89, with a volume of 18326 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $329.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WINA shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Winmark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Winmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Winmark Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $300.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $263.76.

Winmark Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Winmark

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. Winmark’s payout ratio is 25.50%.

In related news, Director Lawrence A. Barbetta sold 5,242 shares of Winmark stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.83, for a total transaction of $1,608,402.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,641 shares in the company, valued at $3,878,638.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Paul C. Reyelts sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $147,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,673 shares in the company, valued at $788,535. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lawrence A. Barbetta sold 5,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.83, for a total value of $1,608,402.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,878,638.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,681 shares of company stock valued at $4,163,003. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Winmark

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WINA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Winmark by 91.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Winmark during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Winmark in the first quarter worth about $47,000. State of Wyoming grew its stake in Winmark by 864.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Winmark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. 65.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Winmark

Winmark Corp. engages in the franchising of five value-oriented retail store concepts that buy, sell, and trade gently used merchandise and provides consulting and advisory services to franchisors through Winmar Franchise Partners. It operates through the Franchising and Leasing segments. The Franchising segment is involved in value-oriented retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign merchandise and provides strategic consulting services related to franchising.

