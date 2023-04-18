Workday (NYSE:WDAY) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Workday (NYSE:WDAY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.
Workday Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of WDAY opened at $195.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $50.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.85 and a beta of 1.28. Workday has a twelve month low of $128.72 and a twelve month high of $226.74.
About Workday
