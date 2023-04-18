World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) Sets New 12-Month High at $105.53

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $105.53 and last traded at $105.30, with a volume of 287085 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $105.46.

WWE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded World Wrestling Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised World Wrestling Entertainment from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Loop Capital upped their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.10.

The company has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.05 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.94.

World Wrestling Entertainment ( NYSE:WWE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $325.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.25 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 47.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.96%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 3,686 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 146.8% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 9,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 5,832 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 161.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 5,171 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc is an integrated media and entertainment company, which engages in the production and distribution of content through various channels. It operates through the following business segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment reflects the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

