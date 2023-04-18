WSFS Financial (WSFS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.30 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.01. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $193.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 79.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect WSFS Financial to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

WSFS opened at $37.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.78. WSFS Financial has a 1 year low of $34.83 and a 1 year high of $51.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WSFS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 34.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,464,621 shares of the bank’s stock worth $441,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442,621 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in WSFS Financial by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,112,476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $331,584,000 after buying an additional 992,425 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in WSFS Financial by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,878,509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,196,000 after buying an additional 648,867 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in WSFS Financial by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,369,339 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,838,000 after buying an additional 89,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,015,931 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,062,000 after acquiring an additional 21,980 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WSFS. Stephens started coverage on WSFS Financial in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of WSFS Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $53.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of WSFS Financial from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.20.

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

