X Square Capital LLC Has $3.01 Million Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

X Square Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,136 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology accounts for approximately 1.7% of X Square Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $3,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MU. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 551 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 207.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 706 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 689 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 78.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total transaction of $1,068,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 228,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,193,356. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total transaction of $1,068,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 228,340 shares in the company, valued at $12,193,356. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $183,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,840 shares in the company, valued at $2,623,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 107,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,444,990. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Micron Technology Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MU shares. Mizuho raised shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Argus lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, New Street Research raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.59.

Shares of MU traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.97. 3,138,389 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,089,678. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.43 and a twelve month high of $76.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $67.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.99 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.77.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($1.16). Micron Technology had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 6.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 33.09%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.